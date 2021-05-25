Zacks: Analysts Expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $269.22 Million

Analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report $269.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $273.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $261.79 million. Omega Healthcare Investors posted sales of $256.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OHI. TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.43.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 502,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after buying an additional 305,055 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 43,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 207,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 107,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,707. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $27.39 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

