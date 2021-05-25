Zacks: Analysts Expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.65. MGM Growth Properties reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Shares of MGP stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.28. 3,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $36.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 87.61%.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 396.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,409,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,757 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,026 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $36,184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 317.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,349,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,356 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

