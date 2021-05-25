Zacks: Analysts Expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). International Money Express had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $99.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 126,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 12,647 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 117,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

