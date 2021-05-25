Zacks: Analysts Expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.63 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will announce sales of $56.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.70 million to $57.10 million. Heska posted sales of $45.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year sales of $238.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.93 million to $241.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $264.83 million, with estimates ranging from $257.87 million to $271.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.35. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. The business’s revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSKA. Raymond James lifted their price target on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Heska in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Heska by 138.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

HSKA traded down $5.12 on Friday, hitting $200.04. 943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,525. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

