Zacks: Analysts Expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to post $181.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $183.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $181.00 million. Commvault Systems posted sales of $173.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year sales of $768.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $763.90 million to $772.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $823.85 million, with estimates ranging from $815.00 million to $833.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

CVLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $339,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,938,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth about $77,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth about $121,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVLT traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $76.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,309. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.43 and a 200-day moving average of $60.87. Commvault Systems has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $75.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

