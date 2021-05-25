Zacks: Analysts Expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Carrols Restaurant Group posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.73 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TAST shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

NASDAQ:TAST traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,011. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.59 million, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 2.72. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In related news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,738.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,754,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

