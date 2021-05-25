Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) to post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Wipro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. Wipro reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wipro will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wipro.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

WIT opened at $7.64 on Friday. Wipro has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 35.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,944,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168,869 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wipro by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,382,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,182,000 after buying an additional 1,518,939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wipro by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,816,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,539,000 after buying an additional 811,641 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Wipro by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,741,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,789,000 after buying an additional 125,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wipro by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,444,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,177,000 after buying an additional 655,284 shares during the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

