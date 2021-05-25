Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Brokerages expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to announce $1.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.92 billion and the highest is $2.02 billion. Owens Corning reported sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year sales of $7.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OC. Barclays increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OC traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $104.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.05.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

