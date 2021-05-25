Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). CTI BioPharma also posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CTI BioPharma.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04).

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CTI BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.90.

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $220.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 14.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 435,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 53,545 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 12.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,111,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 122,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 287.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,467,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

