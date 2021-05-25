Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Carter Bankshares.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.39 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARE. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $16.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of CARE stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,389. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82. Carter Bankshares has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $16.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $440,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Carter Bankshares by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.