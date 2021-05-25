Yunji (YJ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.44). Yunji had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $203.44 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Yunji to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ YJ opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. Yunji has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.92 million, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yunji from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

