YGGDRASH (YEED) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $2.17 million and $100,165.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YGGDRASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded 43.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YGGDRASH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00066551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00017264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.54 or 0.00942286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,746.54 or 0.09791808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH (CRYPTO:YEED) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YGGDRASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YGGDRASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.