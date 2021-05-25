YF Link Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $337,676.00 (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. In the last week, YF Link has traded down 40.7% against the dollar. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $337,676.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YF Link coin can now be bought for about $130.41 or 0.00339944 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About YF Link

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

