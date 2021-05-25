Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Insider Miriam Warren Sells 2,531 Shares of Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) insider Miriam Warren sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $96,329.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.52 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.36. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

YELP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Yelp by 531.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Yelp by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Yelp by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

