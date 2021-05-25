Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) shares rose 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 51,534 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 21,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Separately, CIBC upgraded shares of Yangarra Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

