xRhodium (XRC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,430.00

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. xRhodium has a total market cap of $2.84 million and $1,430.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, xRhodium has traded down 36% against the US dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for approximately $2.27 or 0.00006050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About xRhodium

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

