XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading 4.4% Higher

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) traded up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.48 and last traded at $30.41. 50,370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 18,755,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. XPeng has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. XPeng’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in XPeng by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in XPeng by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in XPeng by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. raised its stake in XPeng by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 15.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

