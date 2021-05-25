Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives $113.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.40.

WYNN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 457.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,596 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 30,853 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $574,000. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 15.7% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 370,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $46,475,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,232 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 176,400.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,650 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 17,640 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $129.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.45. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.42.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 327.32%. The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

