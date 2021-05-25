WOWswap Trading Down 61.1% Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded down 61.1% against the dollar. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $111,810.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for about $8.02 or 0.00021137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00056944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.78 or 0.00362959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.00 or 0.00181775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003875 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.08 or 0.00832649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,016 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.