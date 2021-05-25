Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.190–0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $418 million-$420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $410.60 million.Workiva also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.020-0.000 EPS.

Shares of WK stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.88. 1,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,553. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.88. Workiva has a 1-year low of $41.08 and a 1-year high of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -100.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.88.

In related news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $737,319.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,092.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,994,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,534 shares of company stock valued at $10,238,683. 14.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

