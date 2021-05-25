Workday (WDAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect Workday to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Workday to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of WDAY opened at $234.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.19. Workday has a 12-month low of $162.66 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of -195.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.78.

In other news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $1,489,741.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $28,034,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.