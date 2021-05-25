Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $270.78.

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.57. 2,214,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,998. The firm has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of -197.14 and a beta of 1.28. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $162.66 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $28,034,127.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,155,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400 over the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $782,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Workday by 219.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 43,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after buying an additional 30,139 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

