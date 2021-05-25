Wolves of Wall Street Price Hits $148.31 on Major Exchanges (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Wolves of Wall Street has a market capitalization of $778,692.42 and approximately $4,692.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be purchased for about $148.31 or 0.00379898 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wolves of Wall Street

WOWS is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 5,250 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using U.S. dollars.

