Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Position Decreased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.05% of Whirlpool worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 6,497.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.14.

NYSE WHR opened at $235.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.88. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $116.57 and a 52-week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

In related news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $15,319,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,441 shares of company stock valued at $53,361,469 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

