Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WARFY opened at $6.25 on Monday. Wharf has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

Wharf Company Profile

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

