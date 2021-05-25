Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WARFY opened at $6.25 on Monday. Wharf has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $6.40.
Wharf Company Profile
Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.