WHALE Price Tops $11.85 (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 24th. WHALE has a market cap of $66.99 million and approximately $325,841.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for about $11.85 or 0.00030354 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded 37.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00059650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.00 or 0.00376519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.28 or 0.00192805 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004006 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.61 or 0.00887787 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,652,357 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

