West Coast Financial LLC Sells 403 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

West Coast Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. STERIS makes up about 1.4% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 8,773.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $1,024,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of STERIS by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,073.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,121 shares of company stock worth $1,026,073 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.03. 13,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.39. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $146.12 and a 52 week high of $216.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 0.55.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. KeyCorp upped their price objective on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.80.

STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

