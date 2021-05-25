West Coast Financial LLC Sells 152 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

West Coast Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYX. Betterment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,957,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,634,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 538.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter.

SPYX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.85. 1,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,510. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $73.45 and a 12 month high of $104.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.81.

