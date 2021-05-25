West Coast Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Align Technology comprises approximately 2.1% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $12,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total transaction of $3,025,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,998 shares of company stock worth $16,624,565 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN traded down $6.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $597.50. 6,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,833. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $588.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.24 and a 1-year high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

