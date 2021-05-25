West Coast Financial LLC Has $399,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,782 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

MCD traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.67. 58,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,242. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $178.88 and a twelve month high of $238.18. The company has a market cap of $173.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

