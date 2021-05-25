West Coast Financial LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,548 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.39. 184,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,495,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.31 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $340.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.07.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

