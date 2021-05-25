West Coast Financial LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,827,000 after purchasing an additional 453,661 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,948,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,531,000 after purchasing an additional 236,213 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,461,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,095,000 after purchasing an additional 215,603 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,354,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,110,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,127,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,555. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.87. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $104.70 and a 12 month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.