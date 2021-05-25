West Coast Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 118,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $36,517.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,568 in the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DBX stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.84. 118,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,250,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $28.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. TheStreet lowered Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

