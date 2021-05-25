Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Research analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $23.99.
Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile
Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.
