Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Research analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm acquired 125,759 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,012,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,715,000 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $27,440,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.