Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 315,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Welltower were worth $22,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Welltower by 145.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Welltower by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.10.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $74.66 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.18 and a 52-week high of $77.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.57 and a 200 day moving average of $68.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

