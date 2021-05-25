Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SunPower (SPWR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) in the last few weeks:

5/13/2021 – SunPower had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – SunPower had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $42.00 to $29.00.

5/7/2021 – SunPower had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – SunPower had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $20.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – SunPower had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $40.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – SunPower had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – SunPower had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $23.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – SunPower had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – SunPower had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $42.00.

3/29/2021 – SunPower had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

NASDAQ SPWR traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.44. 1,845,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,536,327. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 2.08.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 37,850 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $1,406,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,370,234.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $93,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,996 shares of company stock worth $8,483,419. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,673,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,453,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 365.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,782,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,016,000 after buying an additional 458,101 shares during the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

