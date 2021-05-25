Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.36. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

