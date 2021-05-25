Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Lowered by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,598 shares of company stock worth $4,107,078. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WM opened at $141.11 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.45 and a 12 month high of $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.