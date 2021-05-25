Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 80.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,578,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,265,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,381 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,370,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,019,000 after purchasing an additional 570,164 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,535 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,274,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,406,000 after purchasing an additional 167,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,642. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion and a PE ratio of -55.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently -73.85%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

