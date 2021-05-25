Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Warehouse REIT PLC (LON:WHR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 138.60 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 137.80 ($1.80), with a volume of 320480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.20 ($1.78).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 134.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 124.62. The stock has a market cap of £585.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39.

In related news, insider Stephen Barrow purchased 200,000 shares of Warehouse REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £250,000 ($326,626.60).

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

