Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd Increases Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 137.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,404,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812,200 shares during the period. Unity Software accounts for about 10.7% of Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $140,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $18,416,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $10,513,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 641,914 shares of company stock valued at $64,603,113.

U stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.63. The company had a trading volume of 42,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,168. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.67.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.10.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

