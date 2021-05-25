Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 162,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 790.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 35.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,238 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 77.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 304,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,955,000 after acquiring an additional 133,327 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,670,460 shares of company stock valued at $642,613,029. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.80.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $141.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

