Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,643 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 135.5% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 33,041 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,509 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Walmart by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 15,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,974 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,670,460 shares of company stock valued at $642,613,029 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,880,461. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

