Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 363,374 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 15,980 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 5.3% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $19,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 28,806 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $575,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,151,000 after buying an additional 6,907,100 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 7,693 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

WBA traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $54.34. 151,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,947,138. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of -79.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

