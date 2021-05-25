Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to post $1.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials reported sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year sales of $5.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Raymond James began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.89.

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.67. The stock had a trading volume of 902,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,451. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $101.02 and a 12 month high of $194.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

