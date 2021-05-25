VMware (VMW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

VMware (NYSE:VMW) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, analysts expect VMware to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get VMware alerts:

NYSE VMW opened at $162.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.31. VMware has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of research firms have commented on VMW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.84.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $413,467.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,168,080.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $208,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.