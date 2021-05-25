Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Trimmed by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,464 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.9% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $46,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $524,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $3,668,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $1,120,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.22.

Shares of V traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.23. 114,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,018,069. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $446.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.78 and a 200 day moving average of $214.26.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

