Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,372 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.7% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $31,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Visa by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 241,794 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $51,205,000 after acquiring an additional 39,064 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 91,782 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:V traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.27. 79,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,018,069. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.26. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $446.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

