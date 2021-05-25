Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of ZTR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 114,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,282. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.98. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $10.18.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

