Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.
Shares of ZTR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 114,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,282. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.98. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $10.18.
Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.