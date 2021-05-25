Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Shares Down 4.8%

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN)’s stock price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 2,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 23,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The firm has a market cap of $34.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Viking Energy Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VKIN)

Viking Energy Group, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc in March 2017.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.